Everything Annoying About Tech Nerds Is Summed Up In This One Graphic

The latest issue of Bloomberg Businessweek has a cover story titled, “In Defence Of The Silicon Valley Tech Bro.”

The cover shot includes all of the usual stereotypes about Silicon Valley. There’s a guy wearing Google Glass and a Y Combinator shirt to show off the prestige ous accelerator program he was in. A TechCrunch Disrupt conference badge is dangled around his neck along with Beats headphones. He’s sipping on Blue Bottle Coffee, a San Francisco staple, and walking a dog that’s wearing a GoPro.

Here’s what went into the cover shot:

And here’s the final result:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.