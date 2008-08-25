Toast: Tech's Forgotten Brands

The nature of technology means that today’s cutting-edge gadget or service is often tomorrow’s old news. So it’s easy for once-mighty tech brands to get left behind, whether because they’re displaced by better technology, or because the marketing department decided it was time for something new.
We’ve highlighted 25 tech brands that were either huge hits or had huge hype over the last 25 years or so — brands that you’re far less likely to be using today. Click on each brand for a mini-profile — what they meant at their prime, and what they’re up to now — or scroll through the list beginning here (use the scroll keys to the right of the text, under the “Tech’s Forgotten Brands” graphic).
1. AltaVista
2. Amiga
3. Atari
4. Broderbund
5. CDNow
6. Commodore
7. Compuserve
8. CueCat
9. Cyberian Outpost
10. Divx
11. Egghead Software
12. eToys
13. Geocities
14. Inktomi
15. Iomega
16. Lotus
17. Lycos
18. Netscape
19. Packard Bell
20. Prodigy
21. Silicon Graphics
22. Tandy
23. Tomagatchi
24. U.S. Robotics
25. WordPerfect
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.