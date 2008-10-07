Tech Blog Network GigaOmniMedia Raises $4.5 Million

Seems not every blog network is undergoing the “disaster planning” going on at Gawker Media, which recently laid off 19 bloggers and suspended bonuses for the rest.



“Giga” Om Malik’s GigaOmniMedia has just raised another $4.5 million, in a round led by Alloy Ventures with participation from previous investor True Ventures — where Malik is a partner — and with input by angels Rakesh Mathur, Venky Harinarayan and Anand Rajaraman. Malik’s total fundraising is now $5.8 million.

What to do with the new funds? Malik says he’ll work on internal tech and expand Giga’s events and briefings. But the blogmaster also says he wants to “add to our current portfolio of publications.” Are more acquisitions like TheAppleBlog and jkOnTheRun in the works?

See Also:

GigaOM Acq-hires Another Blog, Takes Aim At Apple

The Secret Behind Mike Arrington’s Success: Om Malik

Om Malik’s GigaOmni Media Raises $1 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.