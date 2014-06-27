Here's How The Wealthiest People In Tech Will Spend Their Summers

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Bing MapsMichael Dell has a waterfront Hawaiian mansion worth $US58 million.
Summer is the time for relaxing, taking a vacation, and travelling with friends and family.
But “vacation” means something a little different when you’re a tech millionaire or billionaire.
From massive island retreats to private superyachts, these tech executives have come a long way from summer camp.
Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen will likely be cruising the Mediterranean on one of his superyachts. The 414-foot Octopus has recently been spotted in Syracuse, Sicily, and Corse, an island just north of Sardinia. When he needs a break from the sea, he can always dock at the Villa Maryland, his hilltop mansion on the Côte d'Azur.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff loves all things Hawaii. He wears Hawaiian shirts to work and even named his dog 'Koa,' after a type of Hawaiian tree. He also owns a 5-acre estate on the Big Island, which he purchased for $US12.5 million in 2000.
HP chief Meg Whitman owns a mountain home and dude ranch in Telluride, Colorado, where she reportedly keeps pet alpacas. In 2007, Whitman donated $US1.15 million to preserve more than 500 acres of meadows and wetlands in the area.
Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison will have an entire Hawaiian island to explore this summer. He purchased the island of Lanai for $US500 million in 2012. If he gets bored of Hawaii, he can always relax at his home on Lake Tahoe or one of his beachfront houses in Malibu.
PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel bought this 1.7-acre oceanfront property in Maui in 2011. At a selling price of $US27 million, it was reportedly the biggest single-family purchase ever completed in Hawaii's Maui County.
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will definitely be hitting the links this summer. He told the dean of Oxford's School of Business that playing golf around the world is his favourite part of being wealthy. 'I can play just about any golf course I want on the planet,' he said.
Google chairman Eric Schmidt has a $US72-million yacht called the 'Oasis,' which he charters out for $US400,000 a week. The yacht has plenty of amenities, including a pool, jet skis, and a gym that can be converted into a disco. He and estranged wife Wendy also own homes in Nantucket and Montecito, California, in addition to their primary residence in Atherton.
Former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz vacations at a 5-bedroom home on Hawaii's Big Island. The 117,00-square-foot lot is surrounded by black lava and a luxury golf course.
San Francisco-based tech entrepreneur Trevor Traina often vacations at Beaulieu, a Gilded-Age mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The historic home belongs to his grandmother, Ruth Buchanan, an heir to the Dow Chemicals estate.
Dell founder and CEO Michael CEO vacations at a massive Hawaiian retreat known by many as the 'Raptor Residence.' The seven-bedroom tropical retreat has been rumoured to be worth as much as $US58 million.
Virgin Group billionaire Richard Branson will probably spend time partying with A-listers on his private Caribbean retreat, Necker Island. The 74-acre resort can accommodate up to 30 people and has eight guest bedrooms, a 1,500-square foot master suite, and a zip line that carries guests down to the beach.
