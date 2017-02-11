Billionaires are transforming Hawaii into a tropical paradise for the tech elite

More than eight million visitors come to the Hawaiian Islands every year for the state’s pristine parks, beaches, native cuisine, and rich cultural traditions.

It’s no wonder that when Silicon Valley billionaires are plotting their next vacation home, they often look to Hawaii. Over the years, tech icons from Marc Benioff to Larry Ellison (who owns an entire island) have purchased a slice of paradise.

The trend isn’t without its conflicts. Mark Zuckerberg brought a lawsuit against hundreds of Hawaiians in December in an effort to buy the islanders out of their parcels on his 700-acre oceanfront estate. He dropped the lawsuit after threats of protest outside his gates.

Take a look at the multimillion-dollar estates where the tech elite take vacation.

The property sits on a former sugarcane plantation, and is now used by local farmers to produce turmeric and other spices and fruits, according to Facebook post from Zuckerberg. Facebook/zuck Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla's 1-year old daughter, Max, reportedly gets a kick out of the property's chickens, sheep, baby pig named Porkchop, and endangered albatross. Facebook/zuck Paul Allen, the cofounder of Microsoft, owns an entire private island -- Allen Island -- but that didn't stop the billionaire from also picking up property on the Big Island of Hawaii. Steve Dykes/Getty Images Though the public property records have been wiped, Variety reported Allen dropped AUD$9.82 million on a 10-acre farm in Kailua-Kona called the Thurston Estate. Google Earth Source: Variety The property came move-in ready, complete with a 12,000-square-foot main house, living quarters for employees, a private harbour, and a bridge that connects to a small island. Google Earth Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, has admitted to spending about a third of his time on his Big Island compound, which he scooped up for $12.5 million in 2000. Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Fortune Source: Forbes The property contains about a dozen structures overlooking piles of black lava rock and the Pacific Ocean. Rock walls forming a perimeter around the compound. Bing Maps Peter Thiel may flee to New Zealand, where he is a citizen, in the event of an apocalypse. But he also has a home in Hawaii. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images The PayPal cofounder spent a whopping $35.35 million on a 1.7-acre property in Maui in 2011. It's made up of a four interconnected pavilions curled around a courtyard. Bing Maps Source: Wall Street Journal and Variety Her five-bedroom home sits on a 1,700-square-foot lot surrounded by black lava and a luxury golf course. Only homeowners and guests are allowed past the area's gates. Google Maps Source: Honolulu Magazine Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, owns the reported 'crown jewel' of the Kukio development where Bartz vacations. It's known as the 'Raptor Residence.' Tony Avelar/AP Images for Dell Inc. Source: Forbes Dell's tropical getaway comprises three lots atop the longest stretch of waterfront in Kukio. The seven-bedroom property is rumoured to be worth as much as $83.8 million. Google Maps Source: Forbes Even Silicon Valley's richest residents will have a hard time topping Oracle's Larry Ellison, who purchased the island of Lanai for between $393 million and $785.65 million in 2012. Kimberly White/Getty Ellison, whose net worth tops $64.16 billion, reportedly bought 98% of the island (population: 3,200) because he wanted to experiment with 'environmentally sound ways to live.' Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i Ellison's purchase included two Four Seasons hotels, which the Oracle founder spent years renovating. The royal suite starts at $27,497 a night. Andy BealPhoto.com/Flickr Source: Business Insider It's unclear how much time Ellison spends on his 65-square kilometre slice of paradise. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i

