Introducing The 15 Richest Billionaires In Tech

Forbes just released its annual billionaires list, which highlights the richest people all around the world.

This year, WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton made the cut. But with net worths of $US6.8 billion and $US3 billion, respectively, they’re not even close to the richest people in tech.

Here are the top 15 richest tech billionaires in the world:

1. Bill Gates (Co-founder of Microsoft)

Net Worth: $US76 billion

2. Larry Ellison (CEO of Oracle)

Net Worth: $US48 billion

3. Larry Page (CEO of Google)

Net Worth: $US32.3 billion

4. Jeff Bezos (Founder and CEO of Amazon)

Net Worth: $US32 billion

5. Sergey Brin (Director of Google X)

Net Worth: $US31.8 billion

6. Mark Zuckerberg (Founder and CEO of Facebook)

Net Worth: $US28.5 billion

7. Steve Ballmer (Ex-Microsoft CEO)

Net Worth: $US19.3 billion

8. Michael Dell (Founder and CEO of Dell)

Net Worth: $US17.5 billion

9. Paul Allen (Microsoft co-founder)

Net Worth: $US15.9 billion

10. Azim Premji (Chairman of Wipro Limited)

Net Worth: $US15.3 billion

11. Charles Ergen (Chairman of Dish Network)

Net Worth: $US15 billion

12. Laurene Powell Jobs (largest individual shareholder of Disney)

Net Worth: $US14 billion

13. Ma Huateng (CEO of Tencent Holdings)

Net Worth: $US13.4 billion

14. Robin Li (CEO of China’s top search engine, Baidu)

Net Worth: $US12.1 billion

15. Shiv Nadar (co-founder of HCL Group)

Net Worth: $US11.1 billion

Make sure to check out the rest of the list >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.