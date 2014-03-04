Introducing The 15 Richest Billionaires In Tech

Forbes just released its annual billionaires list, which highlights the richest people all around the world.
This year, WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton made the cut. But with net worths of $US6.8 billion and $US3 billion, respectively, they’re not even close to the richest people in tech.
Here are the top 15 richest tech billionaires in the world:
1. Bill Gates (Co-founder of Microsoft)
Net Worth: $US76 billion
2. Larry Ellison (CEO of Oracle)
Net Worth: $US48 billion
3. Larry Page (CEO of Google)
Net Worth: $US32.3 billion
4. Jeff Bezos (Founder and CEO of Amazon)
Net Worth: $US32 billion
5. Sergey Brin (Director of Google X)
Net Worth: $US31.8 billion
6. Mark Zuckerberg (Founder and CEO of Facebook)
Net Worth: $US28.5 billion
7. Steve Ballmer (Ex-Microsoft CEO)
Net Worth: $US19.3 billion
8. Michael Dell (Founder and CEO of Dell)
Net Worth: $US17.5 billion
9. Paul Allen (Microsoft co-founder)
Net Worth: $US15.9 billion
10. Azim Premji (Chairman of Wipro Limited)
Net Worth: $US15.3 billion
11. Charles Ergen (Chairman of Dish Network)
Net Worth: $US15 billion
12. Laurene Powell Jobs (largest individual shareholder of Disney)
Net Worth: $US14 billion
13. Ma Huateng (CEO of Tencent Holdings)
Net Worth: $US13.4 billion
14. Robin Li (CEO of China’s top search engine, Baidu)
Net Worth: $US12.1 billion
15. Shiv Nadar (co-founder of HCL Group)
Net Worth: $US11.1 billion
Make sure to check out the rest of the list >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.