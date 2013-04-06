These 15 Tech Billionaires Are Spending Millions To Save The World

Photo: Getty/Sean Gallup

With great wealth comes great responsibility.



That’s how we judge the tycoons of tech. While many of them spend their money on expensive luxuries, like cars, houses, planes — even islands — they are also expected to use their prosperity to do good works.

That’s the implicit demand of the tech industry.

Some are astoundingly generous, giving tens of millions —even hundreds of millions — to their favourite causes. How much they give says a lot about them. Which causes they support does, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.