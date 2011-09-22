The 15 Richest People In Tech

Photo: AP
The Forbes 400 is out and once again plenty of tech people made the list.Microsoft and Google executives play a big role in this year’s list, but Facebook’s founders and early investors are shooting up it as well.
Where the money came from: He founded Facebook along with Mark Zuckerberg, then left in 2008 to start Asana. He's the youngest person on the rich list.
Where the the money came from: He founded eBay, then promised to give away all his money. So far, he has parted ways with over $1 billion and doesn't look like he has any intentions of slowing up anytime soon.
Where the money came from: He spent 10 years as CEO of the massive Internet company before stepping aside because Sergey Brin and Larry Page no longer needed adult supervision. Even so, Schmidt made out OK.
Where the money came from: Forbes calls him an 'ornery satellite broadcasting mogul.' He made his billions at EchoStar and will play a major role as the business matures and moves online.
Where the money came from: He founded Apple, was booted as CEO, then returned as saviour , but most of Jobs' wealth comes from the Disney stock he received when he sold Pixar.
Where the money came from: Dell's wealth grew $500 million in 2011, thanks to a jump in the stock price of his eponymous company. He is, however, off $3B from his peak in 2005. MSD Capital manages most of his money.
Where the money came from: The other Google co-founder is the company's current CEO. He's charged with keeping the search giant, well, giant. He will, meaning he and his partner will jump up the list next year.
Where the money came from: Brin founded Google along with Larry Page. Although his partner took over the CEO role earlier this year, Brin is just as wealthy.
Where the money came from: Facebook is now worth roughly $80 billion. The company's founder owns a huge chunk, making the 27-year-old one of the youngest people on the 400 and the year's biggest gainer.
Where the money came from: Bezos founded Amazon.com, rode it through the downturn, and made it hugely profitable. He will continue climbing the list.
Where the money came from: Ellison founded Oracle and kept making money. He owns stakes in Salesforce.com, NetSuite, Quark Biotechnology Inc., and SuperGen among other companies. The 67-year-old recently sold the 543-foot yacht he split with David Geffen.
Where the money came from: A little company called Microsoft. You've surely heard of it by now, right?
