The Top 18 Billionaires In Tech

Leah Goldman, Robert Johnson
Steve Jobs

The billionaires of the tech scene on the Forbes Billionaire List are a mix of the old timers, and newcomers.

People like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell top the list every year. But their younger counterparts are slowly catching up.

Take Mark Zuckerberg. The king of social networking added $9.5 billion to his fortune and jumped 60 spots from #212 in 2010 to #52 this year.

#18 Terry Gou

2011 net worth: $5.7 Billion

2010 net worth: $5.5 billion

Source: electronics

2011 was much kinder to Gou than 2010, when his Foxconn manufacturing plant drew attention for its spate of suicides among his workers. Gou founded his company in 1974 with $7,500.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#17 Pierre Omidyar

2011 net worth: $6.7 Billion

2010 net worth: $5.2 Billion

Source: ebay

A 15% increase in eBay's stock this year bumped Omidyar's fortune up $1.2 billion. eBay went public in 1998, catapulting its creator onto the list of the world's billionaires at 30 years of age.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#16 Cher Wang & Wenchi Chen

2011 net worth: $6.8 Billion

2010 net worth: $2.1 Billion

Source: electronics

Wang and her husband pulled in $1.4 billion in profits last year selling HTC phones. The pair also branched out and bought mobile content provider Saffron Digital of London.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#15 Eric Schmidt

2011 net worth: $7 Billion

2010 net worth: $6.3 Billion

Source: Google

The CEO of Google Eric Schmidt will step down in April. But last year, Schmidt lead the company's 18% rise in stock.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#14 Masayoshi Son

2011 net worth: $8.1 Billion

2010 net worth: $5.9 Billion

Source: Softbank

Masayoshi Son founded internet and telecom firm Softbank 30 years ago. Softbank owns the online wireless carrier in Japan that is authorised to sell the iPhone.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#13 Steve Jobs

2011 net worth: $8.3 Billion

2010 net worth: $5.5 Billion

Source: Apple. Pixar

Steve Jobs, currently on medical leave as CEO of Apple, saw an increase in wealth as Apple shares surged 80% last year. This is thanks in part to the tablet, the iPad, Apple released in April 2010.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#12 Lee Kun-Hee

2011 net worth: $8.6 Billion

2010 net worth: $7.2 Billion

Source: Samsung

The chairman of Samsung enjoyed a growth in wealth this year thanks to an large increase in shares prices. Samsung is the largest memory chip and flat screen TV developer.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#11 Robin Li

2011 net worth: $9.4 Billion

2010 net worth: $3.5 Billion

Source: Baidu (internet)

Robin Li founded Baidu, the Google of China. Robin Li is the richest man on the mainland of China thanks to his US-traded shares more than doubling in the past year.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#10 Paul Allen

2011 net worth: $13 Billion

2010 net worth: $13.5 Billion

Source: Microsoft, investments

Co-founder of Microsoft Paul Allen owns Vulcan which invests in various tech ventures. Allen also owns the Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trailblazers, and is known for suing a handful of Silicon Valley tech giants.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#9 Mark Zuckerberg

2011 net worth: $13.5 Billion

2010 net worth: $4 Billion

Source: Facebook

It's been a great year for Facebook and Zuckerberg. Facebook's value more than doubled since last spring, Zuckerberg had a movie made after him, and he sat next to Obama at a private dinner.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#8 Steve Ballmer

2011 net worth: $14.5 Billion

2010 net worth: $14.5 Billion

Source: Microsoft

CEO of Microsoft, Ballmer, released his fastest selling version of Windows OS last year which sold 300 million copies. Although Ballmer didn't lose any of his fortune, he dropped 12 spots on the list from 33 in 2010.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#7 Michael Dell

2011 net worth: $14.6 Billion

2010 net worth: $13.5 Billion

Source: Dell

Dell computers saw a 5% increase in revenue last year. In February, Dell launched an android tablet the Dell Streak 7.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#6 Azim Premji

2011 net worth: $16.8 Billion

2010 net worth: $17.0 Billion

Source: Software

Aziz Premji is the chairman of Wipro Limited, which holds Indian software development company Wipro Technologies.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#5 Jeff Bezos

2011 net worth: $18.1 Billion

2010 net worth: $12.3 Billion

Source: Amazon

Bezos' Amazon saw 50% gain in stocks last year. The online retailer giant acquired Quidsi, which owns Diapers.com and Soap.com, in November 2010.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#4 Sergey Brin

2011 net worth: $19.8 Billion

2010 net worth: $17.5 Billion

Source: Google

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has enjoyed the 18% stock gains for Google. Google still maintains nearly 2/3 of the internet search market.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#3 Larry Page

2011 net worth: $19.8 Billion

2010 net worth: $17.5 Billion

Source: Google

Google co-founder Larry Page will replace Google CEO Eric Schmidt in April. Google had a great year, stocks were up 18%.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#2 Larry Ellison

2011 net worth: $39.5 Billion

2010 net worth: $28.0 Billion

Source: Oracle

Ellison's Oracle saw a 30% increase in share price last year and also won a copyright infringement court case for $1.3 billion.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

#1 Bill Gates

2011 net worth: $56 Billion

2010 net worth: $53 Billion

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft founder Bill Gates would be even richer, but he is also one of the most generous people in the world. He has given away $30 billion to the Gates Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting tuberculosis, and hunger across the world.

Source: Forbes Billionaires

There were 1,210 billionaires on the list this year...

Read more at Forbes >
Or
See The 10 Richest People Right Now >
Or
See The 10 Richest People Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.