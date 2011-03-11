The Top 18 Billionaires In Tech

The billionaires of the tech scene on the Forbes Billionaire List are a mix of the old timers, and newcomers.



People like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell top the list every year. But their younger counterparts are slowly catching up.

Take Mark Zuckerberg. The king of social networking added $9.5 billion to his fortune and jumped 60 spots from #212 in 2010 to #52 this year.

