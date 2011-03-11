The Top 18 Billionaires In Tech

The billionaires of the tech scene on the Forbes Billionaire List are a mix of the old timers, and newcomers.
People like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell top the list every year. But their younger counterparts are slowly catching up.
Take Mark Zuckerberg. The king of social networking added $9.5 billion to his fortune and jumped 60 spots from #212 in 2010 to #52 this year.
2011 net worth: $5.7 Billion
2010 net worth: $5.5 billion
Source: electronics
2011 was much kinder to Gou than 2010, when his Foxconn manufacturing plant drew attention for its spate of suicides among his workers. Gou founded his company in 1974 with $7,500.
2011 net worth: $6.7 Billion
2010 net worth: $5.2 Billion
Source: ebay
A 15% increase in eBay's stock this year bumped Omidyar's fortune up $1.2 billion. eBay went public in 1998, catapulting its creator onto the list of the world's billionaires at 30 years of age.
2011 net worth: $6.8 Billion
2010 net worth: $2.1 Billion
Source: electronics
Wang and her husband pulled in $1.4 billion in profits last year selling HTC phones. The pair also branched out and bought mobile content provider Saffron Digital of London.
2011 net worth: $7 Billion
2010 net worth: $6.3 Billion
Source: Google
The CEO of Google Eric Schmidt will step down in April. But last year, Schmidt lead the company's 18% rise in stock.
2011 net worth: $8.1 Billion
2010 net worth: $5.9 Billion
Source: Softbank
Masayoshi Son founded internet and telecom firm Softbank 30 years ago. Softbank owns the online wireless carrier in Japan that is authorised to sell the iPhone.
2011 net worth: $8.3 Billion
2010 net worth: $5.5 Billion
Source: Apple. Pixar
Steve Jobs, currently on medical leave as CEO of Apple, saw an increase in wealth as Apple shares surged 80% last year. This is thanks in part to the tablet, the iPad, Apple released in April 2010.
2011 net worth: $8.6 Billion
2010 net worth: $7.2 Billion
Source: Samsung
The chairman of Samsung enjoyed a growth in wealth this year thanks to an large increase in shares prices. Samsung is the largest memory chip and flat screen TV developer.
2011 net worth: $9.4 Billion
2010 net worth: $3.5 Billion
Source: Baidu (internet)
Robin Li founded Baidu, the Google of China. Robin Li is the richest man on the mainland of China thanks to his US-traded shares more than doubling in the past year.
2011 net worth: $13 Billion
2010 net worth: $13.5 Billion
Source: Microsoft, investments
Co-founder of Microsoft Paul Allen owns Vulcan which invests in various tech ventures. Allen also owns the Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trailblazers, and is known for suing a handful of Silicon Valley tech giants.
2011 net worth: $13.5 Billion
2010 net worth: $4 Billion
Source: Facebook
It's been a great year for Facebook and Zuckerberg. Facebook's value more than doubled since last spring, Zuckerberg had a movie made after him, and he sat next to Obama at a private dinner.
2011 net worth: $14.5 Billion
2010 net worth: $14.5 Billion
Source: Microsoft
CEO of Microsoft, Ballmer, released his fastest selling version of Windows OS last year which sold 300 million copies. Although Ballmer didn't lose any of his fortune, he dropped 12 spots on the list from 33 in 2010.
2011 net worth: $14.6 Billion
2010 net worth: $13.5 Billion
Source: Dell
Dell computers saw a 5% increase in revenue last year. In February, Dell launched an android tablet the Dell Streak 7.
2011 net worth: $16.8 Billion
2010 net worth: $17.0 Billion
Source: Software
Aziz Premji is the chairman of Wipro Limited, which holds Indian software development company Wipro Technologies.
2011 net worth: $18.1 Billion
2010 net worth: $12.3 Billion
Source: Amazon
Bezos' Amazon saw 50% gain in stocks last year. The online retailer giant acquired Quidsi, which owns Diapers.com and Soap.com, in November 2010.
2011 net worth: $19.8 Billion
2010 net worth: $17.5 Billion
Source: Google
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has enjoyed the 18% stock gains for Google. Google still maintains nearly 2/3 of the internet search market.
2011 net worth: $19.8 Billion
2010 net worth: $17.5 Billion
Source: Google
Google co-founder Larry Page will replace Google CEO Eric Schmidt in April. Google had a great year, stocks were up 18%.
2011 net worth: $39.5 Billion
2010 net worth: $28.0 Billion
Source: Oracle
Ellison's Oracle saw a 30% increase in share price last year and also won a copyright infringement court case for $1.3 billion.
2011 net worth: $56 Billion
2010 net worth: $53 Billion
Source: Microsoft
Microsoft founder Bill Gates would be even richer, but he is also one of the most generous people in the world. He has given away $30 billion to the Gates Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting tuberculosis, and hunger across the world.
