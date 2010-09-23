The 25 Richest People In US Tech

Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest people in America, and, as usual, many of the top spots are filled by Silicon Valley bigshots.



Eight of the wealthiest 20 people in the land made their money in technology. In total, 40 tech people made the list, all of them billionaires.

So, who are tech’s biggest successes?

#25: John Doerr - $1.55 Billion Where the money came from: John Doerr is one of the biggest names in venture capital, with a hand in Kleiner Perkins' investments in Compaq, Netscape, Sun, Amazon, and Google. He is also a former Intel exec. Source: Forbes #24: Bharat Desai & Family - $1.6 Billion Where the money came from: Bharat founded, and is currently Chairman, of Syntel, an IT and knowledge outsourcing company. Source: Forbes #23: Henry Samueli - $1.7 Billion Where the money came from: Henry is the founder and CTO of Broadcom Corporation, and the owner of NHL team the Anaheim Ducks. Source: Forbes #22: Thomas Siebel - $1.7 Billion Where the money came from: Thomas founded and led Siebel Systems until it was acquired by Oracle in 2006. He now runs his holding company, First Virtual Group. Source: Forbes #21: Marc Benioff - $1.8 Billion Where the money came from: Marc is the Chairman and CEO of cloud computing company Salesforce.com. Source: Forbes #20: Walter Scott - $1.9 Billion Where the money came from: A lifelong aquaintance of Warren Buffett, Walter built up an empire of telecom and construction companies. (So perhaps only half of his wealth should count as tech money...) Source: Forbes #19: Jack Dangermond - $2.2 Billion Where the money came from: Jack and his wife founded ESRI -- originally Environmental Systems Research Institute -- the leading provider of geographic information systems. Source: Forbes #17 (tied): John Tu - $2.6 billion Where the money came from: John Tu is the cofounder and President of Kingston Technology, a private manufacturer of flash memory and other hardware. Source: Forbes #17 (tied): David Sun - $2.6 Billion Where the money came from: David cofounded Kingston Technology with John Tu. Source: Forbes #16: John Sall - $3.4 Billion Where the money came from: John is a cofounder and partial owner of SAS Institute Inc., a massive business software company. Source: Forbes #15: Gordon Moore - $3.5 Billion Where the money came from: Gordon Moore is a cofounder of chip maker Intel. Source: Forbes #14: Ray Dolby - $3.6 Billion Where the money came from: Ray invented the Dolby NR noise reduction system, and founded Dolby Labs. Source: Forbes #13: Eric Schmidt - $5.45 Billion Where the money came from: Eric Schmidt was recruited to take over as Google's CEO back in 2001. The company has had a good run since then. He is also a former Director at Apple. Source: Forbes #12: Pierre Omidyar - $5.5 Billion Where the money came from: Pierre founded online auction site eBay. Source: Forbes #11: Steve Jobs - $6.1 Billion Where the money came from: Steve Jobs cofounded Apple. He later purchased Pixar, which was later acquired by Disney. He is now back at Apple as CEO. Source: Forbes #9 (tied): James Goodnight - $6.9 Billion Where the money came from: Jim cofounded and is currently CEO of SAS Institute Inc., a massive business software company. Source: Forbes #9 (tied): Mark Zuckerberg - $6.9 Billion Where the money came from: Mark founded and heads Facebook. The company is still private, making any valuation of his holdings a rough approximation, but he's doing very well. Source: Forbes #8: Jeffrey Bezos - $12.6 Billion Where the money came from: Jeff is the founder, President, CEO, and Chairman of e-commerce titan Amazon. Source: Forbes #7: Paul Allen - $12.7 Billion Where the money came from: Paul is the less-known cofounder of Microsoft. Source: Forbes #6: Steve Ballmer - $13.1 Billion Where the money came from: Steve, a college classmate of Bill Gates, was the 24th employee of Microsoft. He took over as CEO in 2000. Source: Forbes #5: Michael Dell - $14 Billion Where the money came from: Michael founded, and gave his last name to, one of the largest computer manufacturers in the world. Source: Forbes #3 (tied): Larry Page - $15 billion Where the money came from: Larry cofounded Google with Sergey Brin. He now serves as President for Products. Source: Forbes #3 (tied): Sergey Brin Where the money came from: Along with Larry Page, Sergey founded Google, and currently serves as President of Technology. Source: Forbes #2: Larry Ellison - $27 Billion Where the money came from: Larry Ellison is the cofounder and CEO of enterprise software giant Oracle. Source: Forbes #1: Bill Gates - $54 Billion Where the money came from: Bill Gates is the cofounder, former CEO, and forever face of Microsoft. He has since stepped back from Microsoft to work full time with his foundation. Source: Forbes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.