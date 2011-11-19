Take A Wild Guess At How Tim Tebow Celebrated His Game-Winning Touchdown Last Night

Tim Tebow did it again last night.



He drove his team 95 yards down the field and scored the winning touchdown on a scramble with under a minute left to beat the Jets 17-13.

Once again, Tebow was awful through the air. He also failed the move the Broncos offence all night despite having amazing field position.

But in the end, Tebow did his thing and found a way to punch in the winning TD in the waning moments.

And then, to add insult to injury, he revived the dead-and-buried Tebowing meme on the sidelines (probably not on purpose):

Photo: twitpic.com

(via Dan McQuade)

