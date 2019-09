There’s a wild Tim Tebow on the loose in Denver.



He just threw a 51-yard bomb, and then followed it up to a beautifully thrown 30-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Royal to give Denver the 7-6 lead.

Royal had a defender all over him, but Tebow hit him in the perfect spot.

Upset brewing! Denver’s now up 14-6.

