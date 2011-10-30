Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Tony Manfred, Leah Goldman
porn star bibi jones

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We heard an awful lot about Bibi Jones this week.There was also a World Series going on that no one really cared about, a football player who held an unsuccessful open work-out, and a notoriously crazy soccer player up to his same tricks again.

The Cardinals are an obvious winner, but take a look who else had a great week, and who probably wanted to crawl under a rock.

WINNER: Tim Tebow

This is self-explanatory.

He led his team on an improbably comeback on Sunday in Miami. And now he's sparked a full-fledged internet craze with Tebowing.

WINNER: Bibi Jones

Jones took a picture with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last weekend.

Little did she know it'd make her a media darling for a week.

She was all over ESPN, and even did an interview with us.

WINNER: Mario Balotelli

Balotelli burned down his bathroom after playing with fireworks last week.

But he responded by scoring two goals against Manchester United, making himself a folk hero.

WINNER: Mark Cuban

Cuban has come out of these ugly NBA lockout negotiations looking like the good guy.

He apparently floated a 'game changing' idea to restructure the league's salary structure, and he's been really constructive in trying to get a deal done.

WINNER: Tony Romo

Tony's pregnant.

Not him, his wife.

He announced his wife was pregnant at a high school drug prevention talk, then fist-bumped in joy.

LOSER: Rob Grownokowski

Do whatever you want on your off weekends Rob, but it's probably not a good idea to tweet a picture shirtless with a porn star.

Gronokowski also had to make an embarrassing public apology to Pats owner Robert Kraft.

LOSER: Tony LaRussa

LaRussa had some issues with his phone in the Bullpen during game 5.

It led to Lance Lynn going in instead of Jason Motte. The Rangers ended up winning the game and took a 3-2 World Series lead.

At least the Cardinals won last night.

LOSER: Terrell Owens

T.O. held an open practice. Not a single NFL scout came.

Things just can't go right fot Owens these days.

LOSER: Vince Young

Vince Young is in the middle of a lawsuit because he got into a fight when an employee at a strip club wouldn't let him buy $8,000 in ones so he could 'make it rain.'

LOSER: Monday Night Football

On Monday night, the overnight rating of the World Series was the lowest in history.

But even less people watched the terrible Monday Nigh Football game between the Jaguars and Ravens. Bad.

