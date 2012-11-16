TiVo Makes Tim Tebow Sound Pretty Silly In Its New Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:



Jets quarterback Tim Tebow has been a brand ambassador for Jockey, Nike, FRS energy drinks, and now TiVo. And “not just because the name sounds cool.” TiVo created the spots internally, which might not have been the best idea since the athlete sounds pretty — possibly intentionally — silly. He talks about how confusing television is (there’s cable, satellite, the web, tablets, and phones!) and then calls TiVo a “magic box.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s what people are saying about Harris Diamond, McCann’s new CEO.

Velti announced its Q3 financial results. It saw a revenue of $62.4 million in the quarter, which is up 62 per cent from last year.

Pinterest introduced business pages.

Zumbio launched a mobile ad collaboration with Ram Truck that targets consumers based on their hobbies — like deer hunting. Early engagement rates show that users are spending 1.25 minutes interacting with the ad content.

Lisa Malawer joined INNOCEAN USA as the new director of project management.

Stanford University gets a new logo.

Coca-Cola became an investor in Spotify, which raised the company’s value to $3 billion.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

A Lawyer Hates His New Microsoft Surface So Much He’s Suing

13 Sexy Minimalist Ads That Reveal Less Than You Think

Here Are Jessica Alba And Gwen Stefani In The New Windows Phone 8 Campaign

Interpublic Is Now Led Mostly By Non-Admen — And That’s Why It’s A Takeover Target

One Agency Celebrated Making Tumblr’s Official ‘A-List’ By … Making A Tumblr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.