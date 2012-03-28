Post A-Rod-Jeter, Is Tim Tebow-Mark Sanchez New York's Next Budding Bromance?

Photo: Illustration by Lorenzo Arguello using AP Images

Tim Tebow said all the right things during his ‘giddy’ introductory press conference for the New York Jets Monday.Tebow mainly spoke about how he wants to help the Jets win in any capacity.



It included nothing but niceties toward the guy he reportedly thinks he can eventually replace, Mark Sanchez.

His money quote regarding Sanchez (via NYDN’s Manish Mehta):

“We have had a good relationship for last 3 years… I think we’re going to have a lot fun together.”

Tebow also added that they’ve been “texting” since the trade.

For his part, Sanchez later told reporters he’s not worried about losing his spot as the starter. So he seems to believe he’ll always be the starter and Tebow will just be the wildcat guy.

All this friendliness sounds like we may have an Alex Rodriguez–Derek Jeter dynamic in the works.

To jog your memory: A-Rod and Jeter came into their own as baseball’s most recognisable super stars at the same time all while enjoying an amazing friendship.

A friendship that at one point included sleeping over at each other’s house “five days a week,” according to A-Rod. These sleepovers were split between A-Rod’s place in Seattle while with the Mariners and Jeter’s Manhattan apartment.

As the story goes, the relationship went sour for a few years because A-Rod became jealous of Jeter’s championships. At one point he called Jeter out, saying his good friend had it easy because “he’s never had to lead.”

Now Yankees teammates, they’ve made up since then, but both have admitted that things are not like they used to be.

Tebow-Sanchez, er Sanbow, looks to be headed down a similar path.

As we mentioned above, they’re already texting each other. (About what exactly? We can only speculate.)

The two are on the cusp of being neighbours in a ritzy New Jersey neighbourhood near the Jets’ facilities. Imagine all the pool parties, rounds of golf, and barbecues they could share. The close proximity would make sleepovers even easier for this pair.

Tebow already spent an evening enjoying a Broadway show in NYC, giant limo included. And we ALL know how much Sanchez loves musicals.

Each has been rumoured to have a crush on, or be in a relationship with some famous young ladies. If their girlfriends can relate to each other and get along, this bromance has an even greater chance at blossoming.

But the biggest reason we see all the similarities between Sanbow and A-Rod-Jeter is the inevitable fallout brewing.

Sanbow’s end will be even more dramatic than its New York baseball players’ counterpart. A-Rod moved from shortstop to third base to keep Jeter happy, but Tebow has no intentions of EVER switching positions.

We’ll have to see if like it did with A-Rod and Jeter, Sports Illustrated asks Tebow and Sanchez to pose together for a ridiculous shirtless photo shoot.

