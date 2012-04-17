Report: Tim Tebow Will Play A Bunch Of Different Positions For The Jets

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

The New York Jets plan to use Tim Tebow as a running back and fullback, according to a source who spoke to Sal Paolantonio of ESPN.With the Jets hiring run-happy Tony Sporano as their new offensive coordinator, it’s obvious the team will go back to pounding the ball on the ground more.



Having Tebow around means a lot more wildcat packages are coming too.

But this latest bit of news goes against what Tebow has ALWAYS said, that he’s a quarterback and wants to continue to play as a quarterback in the NFL.

It also reconfirms the notion that Mark Sanchez will remain the Jets’ starting QB.

Team officials and players have continuously harped on this point since the Tebow trade was completed, but many were sceptical after seeing the distraction that a benched Tebow was for the Denver Broncos last season.

So much for those rumours that Tebow picked New York because he thought he could take over Sanchez’s starting spot.

