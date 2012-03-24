The Jets Want Tim Tebow To Avoid All Temptations And Live As Far Away From New York City As Possible

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and Tony Manfred/Business Insider

With Tim Tebow arriving in Morristown, New Jersey Thursday, many have begun to wonder where he will choose to live.Should he join Jeremy Lin in the financial district? Or should Tebow reside in New Jersey, closer to the Jets’ Florham Park headquarters?



If it were up to the Jets, Tebow would stay away from the bright lights of New York City, according to FOXSports.com.

“The team will encourage Tebow to live in New Jersey near the practice facility,” the source said. “They are not going to want him to be influenced and distracted in the city.”

To be fair, plenty of New York athletes live away from the city to avoid distractions.

Regardless of whether or not said athlete is “a teetotaler and virgin who is saving himself for marriage,” as the report states.

