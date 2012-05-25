EVERYONE FREAK OUT!!! Tim Tebow Threw Two Interceptions Today

Lorenzo Arguello

The New York Jets are holding their first spring practice available to the media Thursday which means it’s the first glimpse anyone is getting at Tim Tebow in his new digs.

And so far it hasn’t been pretty.

Tim Tebow New York Jets OTA two interceptions

Photo: @EyeOnNFL

Tim Tebow New York Jets OTA two interceptions

Photo: @BobGlauber

There were a few positives from Tebow’s practice session, though.

Tim Tebow New York Jets OTA two interceptions

Photo: @garymyersNYDN

Tim Tebow New York Jets OTA two interceptions

Photo: @RichCimini

Mark Sanchez, who threw an 80-yard TD by the way, is probably reacting to Tebow’s play like this:

Mark Sanchez

Photo: GQ

It’s only May. So Jets fans, PLEASE start to panic.

