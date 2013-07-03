Tim Tebow Once Tried To Break Up A Bar Fight Between Aaron Hernandez And A Bouncer

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Aaron Hernandez ruptured a bar employee’s eardrum during a 2007 fight when he was playing at the University of Florida.



Now, it appears that Tim Tebow was involved as well.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Tebow tried to play peacemaker.

Hernandez was kicked out of the bar (The Swamp, in Gainesville) for refusing to pay for two drinks that he ordered, according to the police report.

When he got outside, the confrontation between him and the bar employee escalated. Tebow tried to break it up — even offering to pay the bill — but he was unsuccessful.

Hernandez punched the employee in the side of the head, police say.

Tebow was 19 years old at the time, and Hernandez was 17.

It sounds like they were together that night. When police interviewed Hernandez two hours after the incident, Tebow was there.

