TEBOW TIME! The Broncos Name Tim Tebow Their Starting Quarterback

Photo: Jeffrey Beall via wikimedia commons

Tim Tebow will start for the Denver Broncos next week, PFT reports.It is only fitting that his first start of the season will come next Sunday in Miami.



The Miami Dolphins will honour the Florida Gators 2003 national championship team, a team led by Tebow. That decision has already upset some as the Dolphins will host the ceremony on the same field in which the Miami Hurricanes play.

And now, they can add the hoopla of Tebow-mania and what will be his first start of the season.

This past weekend, Tebow relieved starter Kyle Orton and nearly led the Broncos to a comeback victory. And with the Broncos bye coming this weekend, this seems like a good time to get Tebow some work with the first-team and prepare him for a start in Miami against one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Denver and Miami could be a combined 1-9 next weekend, and yet it could be one of the more intriguing games of the weekend. Only in the NFL.

