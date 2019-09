MTV debuted the teaser for the action-packed Hugh Jackman “Wolverine” movie out this July.



The movie is set to take place after “X-Men: The Last Stand” and follow the 1982 series “Wolverine” by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller.

The full trailer will be out tomorrow.

For now, enjoy 20 seconds of Jackman angry, vengeful, and clawing away.



