The New 'Carrie' Remake Looks Creepy

Chloe Grace Moretz plays the title character of Carrie in next year’s remake of the 1976 film.

Photo: Getty Images / Jason Merritt

We’ve been at New York Comic Con (NYCC) for the past three days, and spent the majority of my time today inside the completely packed IGN theatre (they began turning people away from the entrance near 2 p.m.). Among the panels we viewed was one for upcoming horror remake “Carrie” featuring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz (“Kickass”) where they not only revealed a creepy, bloodtastic embodiment of Stephen King’s classic character, but also the premiere of its teaser trailer.



We know what you’re thinking: another remake?

(Sissy Spacek and John Travolta starred in the original 1976 classic of King’s novel centered around a shy teen who discovers she has telekinetic powers.)

While we originally shared this sentiment (Sissy Spacek and John Travolta starred in the 1976 classic embodiment of King’s novel), Moore pointed out one way this film may have a leg up on the original.

Moretz is an actual teenager (age 15) playing the role of a high school student, whereas Spacek was 26 when taking on the same part.

We’re unsure whether it will live up to the original, but the final image of Moretz as Carrie in the teaser trailer certainly looked terrifying.

Filmmaker Kimberly Peirce estimated nearly 1,000 gallons of fake blood were used while filming the reimagining of the 1976 horror classic.

For now, here’s the teaser poster for the film unveiled at NYCC earlier today (which doesn’t do justice to the bloody scene we saw on the big screen):

Photo: MGM

