Disney just released a few precious seconds of new 'Star Wars' footage

Disney and Lucasfilm will release a new trailer for the next “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” on Monday during “Monday Night Football” on ESPN.

It will likely be the first full-length trailer for the new movie.

In the meantime, Disney released a few seconds of new footage in an online teaser on Sunday. Here it is:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Neil deGrasse Tyson has a problem with all the US presidential candidates



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.