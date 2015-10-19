Disney just released a few precious seconds of new 'Star Wars' footage

Disney and Lucasfilm will release a new trailer for the next “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” on Monday during “Monday Night Football” on ESPN.
It will likely be the first full-length trailer for the new movie.
In the meantime, Disney released a few seconds of new footage in an online teaser on Sunday. Here it is:
