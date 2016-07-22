A mum created a genius punishment after learning her daughter was a bully

Fourteen-year-old Kaylee’s step mum Ally Olsen gave new meaning to the saying, “Before you criticise someone, walk a mile in their shoes.”

Olsen received an email from one of Kaylee’s teachers that her daughter was taunting another girl’s clothes, calling her “ugly” and “sleazy” to the point where the girl didn’t want to come to class anymore.

“We were just shocked,” Olsen, a Utah native, told ABC News.

Olsen confronted her daughter about the report, but said that she showed little remorse.

Olsen then took matters into her own hands. She and Kaylee went shopping at a thrift store, where she instructed her daughter to select the most hideous outfits she could find. Little did Kaylee know that these jumpsuits and puffy dresses would turn out to be her new wardrobe.

“We really thought if you felt how this little girl feels, you might have a little empathy for her,” Olsen said.

Olsen made her daughter wear the clothes to school for two days, where she herself was teased.

“[It was] terrible,” Kaylee said. “It was like, ‘Why would they do that to me, I’m still a normal person, it doesn’t matter what you wear.'”

Clearly, she learned her lesson. Better yet, ABC News reports that Kaylee and the girl she once made fun of are now best friends.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.