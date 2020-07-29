You could go camping in these teardrop-shaped tents that are hanging from trees in Belgium

Kristof VranckenAbout an hour outside of Brussels, Belgium, are tear-shaped sculptures meant for camping.
- Belgians are heading to the countryside for vacation this year, and many are discovering the half-tent, half-tree house structures in a forest in Borgloon, Belgium.
- A set of teardrop-shaped tents were built as an art installation in Borgloon in 2011, and they are now available for campers to rent.
- Each tent is equipped with a bed, a bench, storage, windows, and, of course, a ladder to help guests climb in and out of the structure.
- The Dutch designer, Dré Wapenaar, has been creating teardrop-shaped tents for decades. Visitors can find similar tents hanging from a sculpture park in Missouri and in a campsite in the Netherlands.
- A night in the tent costs about $US82 in the Borgloon forest, and interested campers can book one through the town’s tourism website.
Kristof VranckenThe tents were originally built as an art installation, but now they’re enticing domestic travellers across Belgium.
