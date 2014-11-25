At Least 12 Buildings Burn, Shots Fired, As Violence Erupts In Ferguson

REUTERS/Adrees Latif A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita’s Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson, Missouri, in the early morning Tuesday.

Protests erupted in Ferguson, Missouri, following the decision by a grand jury to not indict police officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown in August.

Authorities published Wilson’s grand jury testimony following the decision.

At least a dozen buildings were set on fire in a wave of civil unrest, and CNN reports that several flames were still burning as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar also said he personally had heard about 150 gunshots fired during a night of looting, arson, and clashes between demonstrators and police that resulted in at least 29 people arrested.

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson in the early morning Tuesday.

Although no serious injuries have been reported, he said the disturbances Monday night and early Tuesday morning were “much worse” than the unrest that erupted in the immediate aftermath of the shooting of 18-year-old Brown, who was black, by Wilson on Aug. 9.

Protests were also staged Monday night in New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Oakland, California, and Washington, D.C., over a case that has highlighted long-standing racial tensions not just in predominantly black Ferguson but across the United States.

REUTERS/Jim Young A police car burns on the street after a grand jury on Monday returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Wilson could have faced charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to first-degree murder, and Brown’s family said through their lawyers that they were “profoundly disappointed” by the grand jury’s finding.

“While we understand that many others share our pain, we ask that you channel your frustration in ways that will make a positive change,” the family said in a statement.

Attorneys for Wilson, who was placed on administrative leave and has avoided the spotlight since the shooting, said he was following his training and the law when he shot Brown.

“We recognise that many people will want to second-guess the grand jury’s decision. We would encourage anyone who wants to express an opinion do so in a respectful and peaceful manner,” the statement said.

Police resorted to tear gas, as you can see below in an aerial view of police firing tear gas out into the crowds (via CNN’s live stream):

We also saw tear gas land right in front of CNN reporters while live on the air:

What we believe to be police cars were also being set on fire:

(Reuters reporting by Daniel Wallis and Ellen Wulfhorst; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric M. Johnson)

