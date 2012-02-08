On Average, These Professional Sports Teams Pay Their Players The Most Money

The New York Yankees are well-known for having several of the highest-paid athletes in the world. But they still have to fill out a 25-man roster which brings down the average salary of the entire team.
Meanwhile, teams in the NBA have strict salary caps, but they only have 12 players on a roster, which keeps average salaries up.
And in Europe, there are several soccer clubs that have deep pockets and tons of highly-paid players.
But which teams have the highest average salaries? Let’s take a look (data via Sportingintelligence.com)…
League: English Premier League
Average Salary: $4,935,847
League: NBA
Average Salary: $4,954,303
League: NBA
Average Salary: $4,972,115
League: Major League Baseball
Average Salary: $5,001,893
League: English Premier League
Average Salary: $5,106,214
League: NBA
Average Salary: $5,236,922
League: Serie A (Italy)
Average Salary: $5,647,633
League: Major League Baseball
Average Salary: $5,765,879
League: Bundesliga (Germany)
Average Salary: $5,780,358
League: NBA
Average Salary: $5,829,643
League: English Premier League
Average Salary: $5,863,585
League: NBA
Average Salary: $5,990,174
League: Major League Baseball
Average Salary: $5,991,203
League: Serie A (Italy)
Average Salary: $5,999,643
League: English Premier League
Average Salary: $6,020,741
League: NBA
Average Salary: $6,637,114
League: NBA
Average Salary: $6,540,690
League: Major League Baseball
Average Salary: $6,756,301
League: La Liga (Spain)
Average Salary: $7,356,632
League: La Liga (Spain)
Average Salary: $7,910,737
