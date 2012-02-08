On Average, These Professional Sports Teams Pay Their Players The Most Money

Cork Gaines
Alex Rodriguez

The New York Yankees are well-known for having several of the highest-paid athletes in the world. But they still have to fill out a 25-man roster which brings down the average salary of the entire team.

Meanwhile, teams in the NBA have strict salary caps, but they only have 12 players on a roster, which keeps average salaries up.

And in Europe, there are several soccer clubs that have deep pockets and tons of highly-paid players.

But which teams have the highest average salaries? Let’s take a look (data via Sportingintelligence.com)…

#20 Liverpool F.C.

League: English Premier League

Average Salary: $4,935,847

#19 Philadelphia 76ers

League: NBA

Average Salary: $4,954,303

#18 Houston Rockets

League: NBA

Average Salary: $4,972,115

#17 Chicago Cubs

League: Major League Baseball

Average Salary: $5,001,893

#16 Manchester United

League: English Premier League

Average Salary: $5,106,214

#15 Boston Celtics

League: NBA

Average Salary: $5,236,922

#14 A.C. Milan

League: Serie A (Italy)

Average Salary: $5,647,633

#13 Philadelphia Phillies

League: Major League Baseball

Average Salary: $5,765,879

#12 Bayern Munich

League: Bundesliga (Germany)

Average Salary: $5,780,358

#11 Utah Jazz

League: NBA

Average Salary: $5,829,643

#10 Manchester City

League: English Premier League

Average Salary: $5,863,585

#9 Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

Average Salary: $5,990,174

#8 Boston Red Sox

League: Major League Baseball

Average Salary: $5,991,203

#7 Inter Milan

League: Serie A (Italy)

Average Salary: $5,999,643

#6 Chelsea F.C.

League: English Premier League

Average Salary: $6,020,741

#5 Orlando Magic

League: NBA

Average Salary: $6,637,114

#4 Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

Average Salary: $6,540,690

#3 New York Yankees

League: Major League Baseball

Average Salary: $6,756,301

#2 Real Madrid

League: La Liga (Spain)

Average Salary: $7,356,632

#1 Barcelona

League: La Liga (Spain)

Average Salary: $7,910,737

