The 10 Teams That Have A Realistic Shot To Win The NCAA Tournament

Before the NCAA tournament starts, there are 68 teams with dreams of cutting down the nets and lifting a trophy.

But even though there will be upsets, there are really just ten teams that have a realistic shot at winning it all.

Using RPI ratings, KenPom.com ratings, Nate Silver’s win probabilities, and Sports-Reference.com’s Simple Rating System (SRS) we narrowed the field down to the teams with the best chances to be champions.

1. Louisville Cardinals Regular season record: 29-5 AP ranking: 5 RPI ranking: 19 (.6125) KenPom.com ranking: 2 (.9515) SRS ranking: 1 (25.28) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 15% 2. Florida Gators Regular season record: 32-2 AP ranking: 1 RPI ranking: 1 (.6701) KenPom.com ranking: 3 (.9476) SRS ranking: 4 (20.78) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 14% 3. Arizona Wildcats Regular season record: 30-4 AP ranking: 4 RPI ranking: 2 (.6664) KenPom.com ranking: 1 (.9540) SRS ranking: 2 (24.14) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 13% 4. Kansas Jayhawks Regular season record: 24-9 AP ranking: 10 RPI ranking: 3 (.6560) KenPom.com ranking: 9 (.9108) SRS ranking: 3 (21.32) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6% 5. Virginia Cavaliers Regular season record: 28-6 AP ranking: 3 RPI ranking: 9 (.6333) KenPom.com ranking: 4 (.9419) SRS ranking: 16 (18.49) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6% 6. Michigan State Spartans Regular season record: 26-8 AP ranking: 11 RPI ranking: 18 (.6156) KenPom.com ranking: 10 (.9038) SRS ranking: 7 (20.00) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6% 7. Duke Blue Devils Regular season record: 26-8 AP ranking: 8 RPI ranking: 7 (.6346) KenPom.com ranking: 7 (.9126) SRS ranking: 5 (20.30) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 5% 8. Wichita State Shockers Regular season record: 34-0 AP ranking: 2 RPI ranking: 4 (.6437) KenPom.com ranking: 5 (.9399) SRS ranking: 19 (16.56) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 5% 9. Villanova Wildcats Regular season record: 28-4 AP ranking: 6 RPI ranking: 5 (.6406) KenPom.com ranking: 6 (.9196) SRS ranking: 6 (20.10) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 4% 10. Creighton Bluejays Regular season record: 26-7 AP ranking: 16 RPI ranking: 10 (.6280) KenPom.com ranking: 8 (.9121) SRS ranking: 8 (19.84) FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 3%

