The 10 Teams That Have A Realistic Shot To Win The NCAA Tournament

Cork Gaines
Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue DevilsGetty Images

Before the NCAA tournament starts, there are 68 teams with dreams of cutting down the nets and lifting a trophy.

But even though there will be upsets, there are really just ten teams that have a realistic shot at winning it all.

Using RPI ratings, KenPom.com ratings, Nate Silver’s win probabilities, and Sports-Reference.com’s Simple Rating System (SRS) we narrowed the field down to the teams with the best chances to be champions.

1. Louisville Cardinals

Regular season record: 29-5

AP ranking: 5

RPI ranking: 19 (.6125)

KenPom.com ranking: 2 (.9515)

SRS ranking: 1 (25.28)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 15%

2. Florida Gators

Regular season record: 32-2

AP ranking: 1

RPI ranking: 1 (.6701)

KenPom.com ranking: 3 (.9476)

SRS ranking: 4 (20.78)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 14%

3. Arizona Wildcats

Regular season record: 30-4

AP ranking: 4

RPI ranking: 2 (.6664)

KenPom.com ranking: 1 (.9540)

SRS ranking: 2 (24.14)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 13%

4. Kansas Jayhawks

Regular season record: 24-9

AP ranking: 10

RPI ranking: 3 (.6560)

KenPom.com ranking: 9 (.9108)

SRS ranking: 3 (21.32)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6%

5. Virginia Cavaliers

Regular season record: 28-6

AP ranking: 3

RPI ranking: 9 (.6333)

KenPom.com ranking: 4 (.9419)

SRS ranking: 16 (18.49)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6%

6. Michigan State Spartans

Regular season record: 26-8

AP ranking: 11

RPI ranking: 18 (.6156)

KenPom.com ranking: 10 (.9038)

SRS ranking: 7 (20.00)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6%

7. Duke Blue Devils

Regular season record: 26-8

AP ranking: 8

RPI ranking: 7 (.6346)

KenPom.com ranking: 7 (.9126)

SRS ranking: 5 (20.30)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 5%

8. Wichita State Shockers

Regular season record: 34-0

AP ranking: 2

RPI ranking: 4 (.6437)

KenPom.com ranking: 5 (.9399)

SRS ranking: 19 (16.56)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 5%

9. Villanova Wildcats

Regular season record: 28-4

AP ranking: 6

RPI ranking: 5 (.6406)

KenPom.com ranking: 6 (.9196)

SRS ranking: 6 (20.10)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 4%

10. Creighton Bluejays

Regular season record: 26-7

AP ranking: 16

RPI ranking: 10 (.6280)

KenPom.com ranking: 8 (.9121)

SRS ranking: 8 (19.84)

FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 3%

