The 10 Teams That Have A Realistic Shot To Win The NCAA Tournament

Before the NCAA tournament starts, there are 68 teams with dreams of cutting down the nets and lifting a trophy.
But even though there will be upsets, there are really just ten teams that have a realistic shot at winning it all.
Using RPI ratings, KenPom.com ratings, Nate Silver’s win probabilities, and Sports-Reference.com’s Simple Rating System (SRS) we narrowed the field down to the teams with the best chances to be champions.
Regular season record: 29-5
AP ranking: 5
RPI ranking: 19 (.6125)
KenPom.com ranking: 2 (.9515)
SRS ranking: 1 (25.28)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 15%
Regular season record: 32-2
AP ranking: 1
RPI ranking: 1 (.6701)
KenPom.com ranking: 3 (.9476)
SRS ranking: 4 (20.78)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 14%
Regular season record: 30-4
AP ranking: 4
RPI ranking: 2 (.6664)
KenPom.com ranking: 1 (.9540)
SRS ranking: 2 (24.14)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 13%
Regular season record: 24-9
AP ranking: 10
RPI ranking: 3 (.6560)
KenPom.com ranking: 9 (.9108)
SRS ranking: 3 (21.32)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6%
Regular season record: 28-6
AP ranking: 3
RPI ranking: 9 (.6333)
KenPom.com ranking: 4 (.9419)
SRS ranking: 16 (18.49)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6%
Regular season record: 26-8
AP ranking: 11
RPI ranking: 18 (.6156)
KenPom.com ranking: 10 (.9038)
SRS ranking: 7 (20.00)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 6%
Regular season record: 26-8
AP ranking: 8
RPI ranking: 7 (.6346)
KenPom.com ranking: 7 (.9126)
SRS ranking: 5 (20.30)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 5%
Regular season record: 34-0
AP ranking: 2
RPI ranking: 4 (.6437)
KenPom.com ranking: 5 (.9399)
SRS ranking: 19 (16.56)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 5%
Regular season record: 28-4
AP ranking: 6
RPI ranking: 5 (.6406)
KenPom.com ranking: 6 (.9196)
SRS ranking: 6 (20.10)
FiveThirtyEight.com win probability: 4%
