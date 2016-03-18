Here are the teams with the best odds of winning the 2016 NCAA National Championship

March Madness is here!

The 2016 NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thursday, beginning with Duke and UNC Wilmington squaring off 12:15 p.m. ET.

While teams like Kansas, Michigan State, and UNC are considered some of the favourites as No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, the tournament is always unpredictable.

Analysts as MyTopSportsbooks.com released their odds for the 20 teams with the best chances of winning the entire tournament. Here are the favourites:

Kansas : 9/2

: 9/2 Michigan State : 5/1

: 5/1 North Carolina : 6/1

: 6/1 Kentucky : 10/1

: 10/1 Virginia : 15/1

: 15/1 Oregon : 17/1

: 17/1 Duke : 20/1

: 20/1 Oklahoma : 20/1

: 20/1 Villanova : 20/1

: 20/1 West Virginia : 23/1

: 23/1 Maryland : 28/1

: 28/1 Miami (Fl) : 28/1

: 28/1 California : 32/1

: 32/1 Indiana : 32/1

: 32/1 Purdue : 32/1

: 32/1 Arizona : 35/1

: 35/1 Baylor : 40/1

: 40/1 Texas A&M : 45/1

: 45/1 Utah : 45/1

: 45/1 Wisconsin: 50/1

If you are betting on any of the other 48 teams, you may be facing some pretty steep odds.

