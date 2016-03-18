Here are the teams with the best odds of winning the 2016 NCAA National Championship

Scott Davis
DukeStreeter Lecka/Getty

March Madness is here!

The 2016 NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thursday, beginning with Duke and UNC Wilmington squaring off 12:15 p.m. ET.

While teams like Kansas, Michigan State, and UNC are considered some of the favourites as No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, the tournament is always unpredictable.

Analysts as MyTopSportsbooks.com released their odds for the 20 teams with the best chances of winning the entire tournament. Here are the favourites:

  • Kansas: 9/2
  • Michigan State: 5/1
  • North Carolina: 6/1
  • Kentucky: 10/1
  • Virginia: 15/1
  • Oregon: 17/1
  • Duke: 20/1
  • Oklahoma: 20/1
  • Villanova: 20/1
  • West Virginia: 23/1
  • Maryland: 28/1
  • Miami (Fl): 28/1
  • California: 32/1
  • Indiana: 32/1
  • Purdue: 32/1
  • Arizona: 35/1
  • Baylor: 40/1
  • Texas A&M: 45/1
  • Utah: 45/1
  • Wisconsin: 50/1

If you are betting on any of the other 48 teams, you may be facing some pretty steep odds.

NOW WATCH: A skier built this cool contraption in order to shoot incredible footage whipping his iPhone around his head on a string

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.