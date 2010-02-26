Team USA, Inc.: The Horribly Dysfunctional Business Of The U.S. Olympic Committee

Photo: AP

Meet the United States Olympic Committee: It’s big, it’s dysfunctional, and there’s not much to do about it.



Its had seven CEOs in the past 10 years. In the past two years, as MSNBC summarizes, the USOC angered NBC, its longtime broadcast partner, lost major sponsors like Bank of America and Home Depot, hurt its status with the International Olympic Committee and other global Olympic groups, and was accused of inept leadership resulting in Chicago to finish last in its bid to host the 2016 Summer Games.

As new CEO Scott Blackmun told MSNBC’s Bill Briggs recently, “USA’s brand internationally…is not at its high point right now.”

To be sure, the U.S. Olympic enterprise is still big business. The USOC’s most recent tax return shows revenues of $280.6 million and expenses of $231.1 million. New sponsors are signing up. And gold medals in Vancouver — albeit delayed by NBC — for Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn and Evan Lysacek have helped re-inspire goodwill for Team USA .

But there’s a lot of work to do. We show you where the money comes from, how it’s spent, and the significant challenges for the U.S. Olympic Committee and the American sporting brand.

Inside the horribly dysfunctional Team USA >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”the-usoc-an-olympic-monopoly-1″

title=”The USOC: an Olympic Monopoly”

content=”First, a little background. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., a staff of more than 300 works full time to send Americans to win medals every two years. Team USA sent 216 athletes to the Vancouver winter games this month, according to the USOC.

That Olympics monopoly is possible because of the 1978 Amateur Sports Act that appointed the USOC as the ‘coordinating body for all Olympic-related athletic activity.’

The USOC’s mission involves ‘training, entering and underwriting the full expenses for the U.S. teams in the Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games.’

It also oversees the process by which U.S. cities seek to be selected as a candidate city to host the Olympics.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c578a0000000000139495/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”plenty-of-money-for-team-usa-but-not-from-washington-2″

title=”Plenty of money for Team USA, but not from Washington”

content=”Not surprisingly, the Olympics are big business in the U.S.

The nonprofit USOC helps fund the 44 national governing bodies that organise each American Olympic team, like basketball or curling. As MSNBC notes, the USOC has three primary revenue sources: an IOC revenue-sharing pact, domestic sponsorships and public contributions.

The USOC doesn’t receive direct federal funding even though most other countries are actively supported by their governments.

According to its 2008 tax return from June 2009, USOC had:

Total assets of $195.8 million

Net assets of $167.1 million

Total revenue of $280.6 million

Total expenses of $231.1 million

Salaries, compensation and benefits of $39.1 million

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c68a6000000000028a980/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-stable-organization-doesnt-have-seven-ceos-in-10-years-3″

title=”A stable organisation doesn’t have seven CEOs in 10 years”

content=”Proof that the USOC hasn’t had a stable history is in the leadership: there have been seven CEOs in 10 years.

The most recent shake-up came after the committee’s leadership was criticised for botching Chicago’s 2016 bid. Some 46 national sports organisations called for the resignation of the last CEO, Stephanie Streeter, and the chairman, Larry Probst, according to the New York Times.

Probst, also Chairman of the Board for Electronic Arts, stayed, but not Streeter.

The new chief executive, Scott Blackmun (pictured), was appointed in January, just before the Vancouver games. Blackmun was hired for four years at a base salary of $450,000, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to his official bio, Blackmun had already spent three years at the USOC, most recently as Acting CEO from November 2000-October 2001. In between, Blackmun was a partner at Holme Roberts & Owen LLP, an international law firm, and COO of Anschutz Entertainment Group, a large presenter of sports and entertainment events.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c51f8000000000080888b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-troubled-board-too-4″

title=”A troubled board, too”

content=”Like the USOC CEO, the group’s board chair has been in turmoil too.

In 2008, Probst (pictured) replaced Peter Ueberroth as chair of the USOC board. As MSNBC notes, a Swiss IOC member said the apparent coup atop the USOC showed “instability” and further marred Chicago’s chances.

Board members are a mix of business leaders and former athletes and Olympians. That includes Bob Bowlsby, director of athletics at Stanford University; Ursula Burns, the CEO of Xerox; John Hendricks, founder and chairman of Discovery Communications; and Mary McCagg, a two-time Olympic rower who works as a sales manager at Candlewick Press.

According to the 2008 tax return from June 2009, USOC paid more than $6 million to ‘current officers, directors, trustees and key employees.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b74a328000000000063802e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”training-centers-for-all-those-obscure-sports-5″

title=”Training centres for all those obscure sports”

content=”Despite the big boost Team USA gets from collegiate athletic programs, the USOC has dedicated centres to train Olympians.

According to the 2008 tax return from June 2009, the USOC had expenses of $25.2 million from Olympic Training centres, which also produced $1.7 million in revenues.

There are four main facilities:

The U.S. Olympic Complex in Colorado Springs (pictured) is the headquarters for the USOC administration and the Olympic Training centre programs. As of 1998, there are 12 USOC member organisations that have their national headquarters there, and 12 other member organisations and two international sports federations are located nearby in Colorado Springs. In 1997, the USOC opened a new $23.8 million sports medicine and science centre, according to the USOC. It can provide housing, dining, recreational facilities and other services for up to 557 coaches and athletes at once.

Built in 1995, Chula Vista is the first USOC training facility to be ‘master-planned from the ground up,’ according to the USOC. The year-round, warm-weather facility rests on a 150-acre complex adjacent to Lower Otay Lake in San Diego County. The centre has facilities for nine Olympic sports: archery, canoe/kayak, cycling, field hockey, rowing, soccer, softball, tennis, and track & field, and trains an estimated 4,000 athletes each year.

The Lake Placid, N.Y. training centre opened in 1982 and mostly prepares Americans to compete in biathlon, bobsled, figure skating, ice hockey, luge, skiing and speed skating, according to the USOC. Boxing, canoe and kayak, judo, rowing, synchronised swimming, taekwondo, team handball, water polo and wrestling also train at the site.

Northern Michigan University also houses an Olympic Training centre dedicated, since 1985, ‘to provide Olympic aspiring athletes, primarily in non-NCAA sports, the opportunity to continue their educations while training to represent the U.S. at the Olympic Games.’ Situated on the southern shore of Lake Superior, approximately 80 resident athletes and coaches live and train in boxing, short track speedskating, Greco-Roman wrestling, women’s freestyle wrestling, and weightlifting.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7da5790000000000e3ff63/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-usa-sponsors-have-been-running-for-the-hills-6″

title=”Team USA sponsors have been running for the hills”

content=”The U.S. has lost several long-term sponsors in recent years including, as the New York Times notes, Home Depot, General Motors and Bank of America — in total worth more than $15 million a year.

Still, some are coming back. As the Washington Times recently reported, there are new sponsorships with Procter and Gamble and renewals with Deloitte and Touche and AT&T. Terms of those deals were not disclosed, but the values typically range between $10 million and $25 million.

Because the majority of Olympic sponsorship revenues historically has come from U.S.-based companies — some two-thirds of $1 billion between 2005 and 2008 — the USOC receives 20% of IOC sponsorship money and 12.75% of broadcast rights fees because, according to USA Today. The other 204 national Olympic committees share the rest.

But that USOC source of revenue may be diminished. In March, the U.S. agreed to renegotiate that IOC financing structure, as the New York Times notes, because of pressure from angry international sports federations frustrated that the U.S. receives nearly as much funding as all other countries combined. According to MSNBC, both sides have mutually agreed to shelve further talks until 2013.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b438bb30000000000b88d13/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”lucrative-broadcast-contracts-are-in-trouble-7″

title=”Lucrative broadcast contracts are in trouble”

content=”According to the 2008 tax return from June 2009, USOC had: $123.3 million in revenue from broadcast rights. That’s part of the $5.7 billion NBC paid for U.S. rights to show all seven Olympics from 2000 through 2012.

That could change. Like its cut of sponsorship revenue, the USOC has been pressured into renegotiating the 12.75% broadcast revenues it gets from the IOC.

At the same time, NBC isn’t happy. As the Chicago Sun-Times notes, Dick Ebersol, NBC Sports chairman, sharply criticised the USOC before and after the 2016 Olympics selection vote in Copenhagen for blowing the bid.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7d69060000000000854a97/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-federal-funding-but-plenty-of-lobbying-8″

title=”No federal funding, but plenty of lobbying”

content=”Even though the USOC is largely independent from Washington, it still spends plenty lobbying to fill budget holes.

As The Hill reports, the USOC operates a Washington-based office and has spent nearly $1 million on lobbying since 2006, according to federal disclosure records.

The article notes that lobby shops like K&L Gates, Crane Group and Monument Policy Group have been paid to secure money for Paralympic athletes; Olympic training centres; the failed bid for the 2016 Games; and even customs and immigration issues, according disclosure forms.

USOC’s parent, the IOC, used to spend big lobbying, but no more. According to the centre for Responsive Politics, the IOC and its subsidiaries spent $3.19 million between 1998 and 2001 lobbying the federal government on issues ranging from sports and athletics to transportation, homeland security, health and even postal services. But since the 2002 Winter Games, the IOC has spent just $290,000 during the past seven years, centre research indicates.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/7a7a6c794ddd9a4939fcbf00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”only-uncertainty-ahead-for-team-usa-9″

title=”Only uncertainty ahead for Team USA”

content=”The USOC has plenty of work to do to regain its international Olympic standing.

As MSNBC notes, the USOC must repair a strained relationship with the IOC and fellow national committees — which have increasingly seen the U.S. as greedy — while protecting the money it receives from the international group.

The best boost for Team USA — hosting the Olympics — is a distant dream. No games are to be held in the U.S. for at least the next eight years, and, as the New York Times reports, CEO Blackmun has said the committee is unlikely to bid for the games in 2020 or even 2022.

If negotiations over broadcast and sponsor revenues with the IOC cut the U.S. share, federal funding may be sought. As Parade notes, President Obama announced the formation of a White House Office of Olympic, Paralympic, and Youth Sport in June, which may signal a change in the USOC’s relationship with the government.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c6568000000000026757c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-check-out-the-usocs-wealthy-secretive-parent-10″

title=”Now, check out the USOC’s Wealthy, Secretive Parent”

content=”Olympics, Inc: Inside The Secretive, $6 Billion World Of The International Olympic Committee“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7424cc0000000000ce7337/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.