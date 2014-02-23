Team USA Finishes Second In Sochi Medal Table With Bobsleigh Bronze

Steve Holcomb piloted the United States to the bronze in the men’s 4-man bobsled at the Sochi Olympics.

It was the second bronze for Holcomb and Steven Langton in Sochi, who also finished third in the 2-man bobsled becoming the first Americans to win multiple bobsled medals in the same Olympics since 1952.

Russia won gold for the second time in men’s bobsled finishing 0.09 seconds ahead of Latvia and 0.39 seconds ahead of the United States.

With the bronze, Team USA will finish second in the Sochi medal count with 28 medals overall, five behind Russia (32). The Americans also finish third with nine gold medals, tied with Canada, and four behind Russia. Canada has a shot at a tenth gold medal in men’s hockey.

Holcomb and Langton also join figure skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White as the only Americans to win multiple medals at the Sochi Olympics. It was the third career Olympic medal for Holcomb, who also won gold in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics.

Here is the medal count, with just the men’s hockey final left to be played between Canada and Sweden (via Sochi2014.com).

