Team USA will send a record number of women to the Rio Olympics

For the second Olympic game in a row, the United States team will have more women than men. More impressively, Team USA will send more women to the Rio Olympics than any other country in the history of the games.

According to First Coast News, The American delegation that attended the 2012 Summer Olympics in London had “slightly more women than men,” becoming the first time in Olympic history the U.S. had sent more women to the Games than men. But this time around, the difference in numbers is sizable.

Though the roster size is pending because the U.S. Olympic Committee hasn’t formally nominated the team yet, the projected numbers stand at 292 women versus 263 men.

And according to First Coast News, 292 women would be a new record for largest number of women competing for a country at the Olympics. China sent 301 women to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, but only 289 ended up competing, so assuming that all 292 women compete for the U.S., it would become the new standard for women competing in sport’s greatest competition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.