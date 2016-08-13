The 'Final Five' gymnasts reveal all the junk food they're planning to eat after the Olympics

The “Final Five” gymnasts have dedicated themselves to their sport, and are incredibly fit and toned as a result. But as soon as the Olympics are over, the gold medal-winning athletes have big plans — to pig out.

The Team USA gymnasts — Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian — revealed to People all the junk food they plan on eating once the Olympics are over.

Among the staples on their list? Burgers, ice cream, and lots and lots of pizza.

“We’re going straight to New York — gonna hit up that pizza, man,” Biles said.

And, much to our surprise, Raisman revealed that the gymnasts don’t actively avoid their favourite junk foods when they’re training. Instead, they merely indulge in moderation.

“We pretty much eat what we want. I think it’s all about having moderation,” Raisman said. “We’re not crazy. It’s all about having a balance and I think that’s all about being healthy. So we’ll eat pizza when we want to and we’ll eat anything we want.”

The women’s gymnastics competition resumes on Sunday, August 14.

