USA Women's Hockey Miss Winning Gold By Inches, Lose In Overtime To Canada

The United States lost to Canada 3-2 in overtime in women’s hockey at the Sochi Olympics.

It looked like Team USA was cruising to a gold medal, leading Canada 2-0 late in the third period. But Canada tied it up with two goals in the final four minutes.

Even after Canada scored its first goal, Team USA nearly clinched the gold with a long empty net shot that hit the post and did not go in. This is how close the Americans came to winning gold.



To add insult to the painful blown lead, Team USA actually had to walk past the medal presentation committee on their way back to the locker room. It was a painful reminder of just how close they were.

In overtime, an American cross-checking penalty on a Canadian breakaway led to to a 4-on-3 power play.

That led to a goal by Marie-Philip Poulin eight minutes into overtime and a gold medal for the Canadian women.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.