Team USA doesn't dominate the Olympics the way they used to, but they are getting better

Through the first 10 days of the Rio Olympics, Team USA has won 14.6% (28) of the 192 gold medals handed out.

That percentage is down slightly from the 2012 Olympics in London, but is still an improvement over where the United States was in the first three Summer Olympics of the 2000s.

From 2000 through 2008, the United States won just 12.1% of all gold medals. That was the low point for Team USA after winning nearly one-fourth (22.5%) of all gold medals handed out in the 14 Summer games from 1924 through 1984 in which the United States participated.

