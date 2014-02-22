Team USA Loses To Canada In Hockey And Fails To Reach Gold Medal Round

For the second straight day Team USA lost to Canada in Olympic ice hockey.

This time it was the men, who lost 1-0 in the semifinals and will now have to face Finland in the bronze medal game.

Canada will play Sweden in the gold medal game on Sunday.

The Americans did have a couple of good scoring opportunities but the game was more lopsided than the score would suggest.

Team USA did take 31 shots, but Canadian goalie Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens stopped them all and the Americans were rarely able to generate any sustained pressure.

Jamie Benn, who plays for the Dallas Stars in the NHL, scored the lone goal when he deflected a pass past Jonathan Quick (GIF via Pete Blackburn).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.