This Strange Trend Says The Chargers Are Going To Win The Super Bowl

The San Diego Chargers will win the Super Bowl next month, according to a strange and completely random trend that involves the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since 2009, Philly’s opponent in their first home game of the year has gone on to win the Super Bowl.

In 2012, the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Eagles 24-23 in Philly’s first home game.

In 2011, the New York Giants beat the Eagles 29-16.

In 2010, the Green Bay Packers beat the Eagles 27-20.

In 2009, the New Orleans Saints beat the Eagles 48-22.

This year, the Chargers beat the Eagles 33-30 in Week 2 — Philly’s first game of the year. They are still alive after upsetting Cincinnati 27-10 on Sunday, although they’re 10-point underdogs against Denver next week.

If nothing else, this trend is an insane statistical feat.

