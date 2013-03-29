MLB Team Revenues Show The True Disparity Between The Haves And Have Nots

Below is a look at the revenues generated by each Major League Baseball team in 2012 as calculated by Forbes.com for their annual franchise valuations.



Overall, revenues rose an average of 7%, up to $227 million. However, thanks to the huge revenues generated by the Red Sox and Yankees, 19 of the 30 clubs have below-average revenue. In all, 26 teams are clustered together within a $100 million range ($167-262 million). Interestingly, that includes the Dodgers, who have the second-highest franchise value in MLB ($1.6 billion).

But the true problems with Major League Baseball can be seen by looking at the extremes. The Yankees revenue ($471 million) is more than $300 million greater than the Rays ($167 million), a team that competes in the same division….

Data via Forbes.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.