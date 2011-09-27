The TRUTH About Sitting Courtside At One Of Those Insane NBA Pickup Games

Photo: Tony Manfred

The NBA summer streetball spectacle came to Philly last night.LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo led the Baltimore-based Team Melo against Tyreke Evans and Team Philly is what was billed as The Battle of I-95.



All summer long we’ve seen ridiculous YouTube highlights from these games.

But what’s it like to be there when these NBA superstars are going off? Are these games as wild as the highlights imply?

We were in the building last night. And the truth is, these games are electric, the players are loose, and the overall experience is way better to that of an average NBA game.

