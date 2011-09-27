The TRUTH About Sitting Courtside At One Of Those Insane NBA Pickup Games

Photo: Tony Manfred
The NBA summer streetball spectacle came to Philly last night.LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo led the Baltimore-based Team Melo against Tyreke Evans and Team Philly is what was billed as The Battle of I-95.
All summer long we’ve seen ridiculous YouTube highlights from these games.
But what’s it like to be there when these NBA superstars are going off? Are these games as wild as the highlights imply?
We were in the building last night. And the truth is, these games are electric, the players are loose, and the overall experience is way better to that of an average NBA game.
It's the Battle of I-95 between Team Philly and Team Melo. The setting: the historic Palestra in the University City neighbourhood of West Philadelphia
NBA Players Association head Billy Hunter took some time out of his lockout negotiations to take in the game
The players like Powerade from the looks of it. Wonder if those Vitamin Waters are for Lebron (he's a spokeman)
Team Philly comes out to warm up. But word spreads that LeBron and Melo are going to be late because they were at the Eagles game
There's some Basketball Wives-looking women. The one on the left gets interviewed later in the game, so she most be famous
That shadowy figure is Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson. It's a bold move to come to the game after a loss, but the crowd goes nuts for him
Chris Paul doesn't think the ref is as funny as we think. He gets in his grill after a few questionable calls
But Philly's Lou Williams blows him out of the water with these red, white, and blue new-school Converses
Here's the coach of team Philly. Obviously a genius since Tyreke Evans and Kyle Lowry are his best players
Funny moment during the fourth quarter. Some guy starts heckling LeBron during a free throw, and The King starts talking to him
Philly wins. Overall, a really cool experience. The players were having fun and showing personality, but they weren't goofing around to the point that the game was a joke
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.