Who Is Going To Win The NBA Championship? Check Out The Odds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The NBA season finally begins today!That’s right. It’s playoff time and the first round gets underway today, starting with Game 1 between the Pacers and Bulls at 1:00 p.m. ET.
It promises to be a wide-open affair this year, with some of the most talented teams we’ve seen in a long time, but that doesn’t mean Vegas doesn’t still have a favourite.
Check out the odds of each team winning it all, courtesy of RJ Bell of Pregame.com.
Lakers: 21% ($100 wins $275)
Heat: 18% ($100 win $325)
Bulls: 17% ($100 wins $375)
Spurs: 11% ($100 wins $600)
Celtics: 9% ($100 wins $800)
Thunder: 6% ($100 wins $1300)
Magic: 5% ($100 wins $1500)
Mavs: 4% ($100 wins $1800)
Nuggets: 2.5% ($100 wins $2900)
Knicks: 1.7% ($100 wins $4500)
Blazers: 1.6% ($100 wins $5000)
Grizzlies: 1% ($100 wins $8500)
Hawks: .7% ($100 wins $11,000)
76ers: .6% ($100 wins $13,000)
Hornets: .5% ($100 wins $14,000)
Pacers: .4% ($100 wins $20,000)
* The EIGHT teams with the best odds above have a 91% chance to win the NBA title, leaving the bottom eight teams only a 9% chance.
* Lakers, Heat, and Bulls have a combined 56% chance to win the NBA title.
First-Round Series Odds:
Bulls 96% over Pacers 4%
Lakers 95% over Hornets 5%
Heat 93% over 76ers 7%
Magic 83% over Hawks 17%
Celtics 77% over Knicks 23%
Spurs 76% over Grizzlies 24%
Thunder 67% over Nuggets 33%
Mavs 65% over Blazers 35%
