Who Is Going To Win The NBA Championship? Check Out The Odds

The NBA season finally begins today!That’s right. It’s playoff time and the first round gets underway today, starting with Game 1 between the Pacers and Bulls at 1:00 p.m. ET.



It promises to be a wide-open affair this year, with some of the most talented teams we’ve seen in a long time, but that doesn’t mean Vegas doesn’t still have a favourite.

Check out the odds of each team winning it all, courtesy of RJ Bell of Pregame.com.

Lakers: 21% ($100 wins $275)

Heat: 18% ($100 win $325)

Bulls: 17% ($100 wins $375)

Spurs: 11% ($100 wins $600)

Celtics: 9% ($100 wins $800)

Thunder: 6% ($100 wins $1300)

Magic: 5% ($100 wins $1500)

Mavs: 4% ($100 wins $1800)

Nuggets: 2.5% ($100 wins $2900)

Knicks: 1.7% ($100 wins $4500)

Blazers: 1.6% ($100 wins $5000)

Grizzlies: 1% ($100 wins $8500)

Hawks: .7% ($100 wins $11,000)

76ers: .6% ($100 wins $13,000)

Hornets: .5% ($100 wins $14,000)

Pacers: .4% ($100 wins $20,000)

* The EIGHT teams with the best odds above have a 91% chance to win the NBA title, leaving the bottom eight teams only a 9% chance.

* Lakers, Heat, and Bulls have a combined 56% chance to win the NBA title.

First-Round Series Odds:

Bulls 96% over Pacers 4%

Lakers 95% over Hornets 5%

Heat 93% over 76ers 7%

Magic 83% over Hawks 17%

Celtics 77% over Knicks 23%

Spurs 76% over Grizzlies 24%

Thunder 67% over Nuggets 33%

Mavs 65% over Blazers 35%

