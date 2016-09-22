Team North America survives a must-win World Cup contest with a wild overtime and a brilliant goal

Nathan MacKinnon helped keep Team North America alive at the World Cup of Hockey with a gorgeous goal in the final minute of overtime to beat Sweden. However, that was just the last moment in what was a wild final minute of action.

With about 90 seconds to go in overtime, both teams went on a wild 40-second ride that included several breakaways, multiple 2-on-1s and 3-on-2s, one great save, and that was all before MacKinnon’s goal beat Henrik Lundqvist.

Normally we would break out the key moments in the sequence. But the entire 45 seconds needs to be seen to be entirely appreciated.



And here is the replay of MacKinnon’s goal where he deftly deked and pulled the puck back as Lundqvist poked at the puck too soon.

So good.



Before that goal, goalie Daniel Gibson, who was subbing for the injured Matt Murray, stopped Daniel Sedin on the one-on-one breakaway. In fact, it looks like he stops Sedin twice.



The North American side, which is made up of players age 23 or younger, now needs Finland to beat Russia in order to advance to the semifinals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.