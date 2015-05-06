Team Hillary launches all-out campaign to discredit book accusing her of corruption

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks during the 2015 Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting award in Washington March 23, 2015.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign unveiled a digital operation dedicated to fighting “false attacks” against her on Tuesday.

The newly-launched webpage, “The Briefing,” features a memo from John Podesta, the chairman of Clinton’s campaign, explaining the strategy for the venture. So far, “The Briefing” is largely focused on “Clinton Cash” a book by author Peter Schweizer that was released on Tuesday and contains allegations Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, did favours for people who donated to their family foundation or paid them speaking fees.

In his memo, Podesta said the campaign launched “The Briefing” because they believe “Clinton Cash” will be the first of many similar attacks.

“While ‘Clinton Cash’ has already been debunked, we are clear-eyed about the fact that this will not be the last false set of allegations flung our way,” Podesta wrote. “We will stand ready to fight for a better future for everyday Americans and to swat back these unfair attacks from those invested in protecting a status quo that is stacked in favour of those at the top.”

According to Podesta, “The Briefing” will be a section on Clinton’s website as well as “a suite of co-branded social media platforms — from Twitter to Vine, YouTube to Facebook.”

“These platforms will enable the campaign to deliver fact-based messages about Hillary Clinton and the work of the Clinton Foundation to the public. This plan will also enable us to organise our supporters and mobilize them to actively participate in challenging false attacks against Hillary’s record,” Podesta wrote.

In his memo, Podesta also referenced the Republican-led congressional committee that is investigating the 2012 terrorist attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. He accused the committee of dragging its investigation out in order to interfere with the election.

“In recent weeks, the House Select Committee on Benghazi has signalled that it will allow proceedings drag into 2016, proving that they intend to turn what was once a legitimate inquiry into a partisan exercise,” he wrote.

“The Briefing” currently features Podesta’s memo, a video from Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon criticising “Clinton Cash,” and a list titled “Fact Checking ‘Clinton Cash.'” The Clinton campaign’s materials refer to Schweizer’s background as a conservative operative as well as alleged errors in the book. Similar arguments have previously been made by liberal groups allied with Clinton.

Watch the campaign’s video about ‘Clinton Cash’ below.

