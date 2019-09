Team Coco just put out an app designed to be used while watching Conan live on TBS.



It’s called Team Coco To Go and it’s available for both Android and iOS right now. The price? A whopping zero dollars.

The app will give you bonus content while you watch the show live.

Check out the official explainer video:



