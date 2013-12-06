Half Of The Team Behind Amazon's Drone Delivery Are Ex-Microsoft Employees

When Jeff Bezos went on “60 Minutes” to announce Amazon’s

future plans for 30-minute delivery by drone— Prime Air — the speculation began.

What about the legalities? How about the risks? And who is part of the team behind the mission?

TechCrunch spoke to sources close to to the project to get an idea of who’s working behind the scenes.

Gur Kimchi is VP of Profit Systems and Prime Air. He’s ex-Microsoft, and he’s been at Amazon for a little more than a year. According to his LinkedIn profile he has headed up the Prime Air program since June.

Then there’s Daniel Buchmueller, another ex-Microsoft engineer who has been at Amazon for nearly a year. There’s also Brian Beckman, Fabian Hensel and Severan Rault. They too have backgrounds at Microsoft.

“The remaining three team members — Scott Green, Amir Navot and Rita Troup — hold various, unspecified roles on the project, but are listed as team members on Kimchi’s LinkedIn page,” TechCrunch reports.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

