In a memo obtained by Kara Swisher, AOL’s Silicon Valley chief, Brad Garlinghouse writes, “I realise this is a small step [,] but I believe [it is] an important, subtle signal both internally and externally that we’re changing the way we think as a company and more importantly, our approach to the way we work together as a team.”

Go team? Maybe this is why we’re seeing so much more spunk from AOL commetners lately?

