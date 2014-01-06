An American Spent The Fall In North Korea Teaching Computer Science -- Here Are The Pictures He Took

It’s not often that we get to see what life is really like in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Usually, what we end up hearing about are the horrific tales of the country’s hidden prison camps or the exploits of famous basketball stars visiting the country.

Will Scott is a computer science graduate student at the University of Washington and ex-Googler who spent last fall in North Korea teaching courses on Operating Systems and Databases at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

Will documented much of his time spent in the DPRK via Instagram. Together with the descriptions of his adventure from his recent Reddit post, they give us a clearer picture of what life is like in North Korea.

