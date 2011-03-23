Teachers Can Double Their Salary With Nifty Startup TeachersPayTeachers

TeachersPayTeachers Founder Paul Edelman

Startup TeachersPayTeachers, which is based near Paris, is attacking the education market from a unique angle.It’s creating a market for Teachers to buy and sell course materials like lesson plans, and tests.



After four years in business, it’s generating $2 million in gross sales serving 300,000 users.

Most impressively, one teacher is earning as much money selling her course materials on the site as she makes for teaching.

Not all teachers double their salary obviously, but they do get a little pay boost for work they’ve already done.

TeachersPayTeachers jumped out at us because its founder Paul Edelman sold the company to Scholastic in 2006, decided he didn’t like being under a corporate thumb and bought it back three years later. We like an entrepreneur who’s so passionate about his idea that he buys the company back after a successful exit.

