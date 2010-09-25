The Most Hated Group In America: Teachers Unions

The famous videos of Chris Christie sparring with public school teachers are an early sign that the most hated class in America is the public school teachers unions.



According to the Sacramento Bee, three (!) new documentaries are coming out soon that will look at the dysfunction in the public school system, and all will make teachers unions look bad.

That’s pretty rare for three documentaries to come out at once, and all take this stance on a subject, but it’s indicative of the resonance of this issue.

Public employer unions of all stripes are unpopular, and yet they are the backbone of the Democratic funding machine, setting Obama up for some difficult choices over the next two years.

Here’s the trailer to an upcoming film “Waiting for Superman” about the rot in the public education system. It looks pretty good.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.