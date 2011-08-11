Here's How One Union Blocked Parents From Improving Their Kids' Education

The Connecticut chapter of the American Federation of Teachers has come under fire over a presentation detailing how the union undermined efforts to give parents more power to improve their children’s education.



The Powerpoint presentation, “How Connecticut Diffused The Parent Trigger,” concerns an ambitious school reform proposal, known as the “parent trigger,” which allows a 51% per cent majority of parents at a failing school to force administration changes or invite a charter school to take over.

The law was invented and passed in California last year and quickly inspired similar school reform proposals in 14 other states, including Texas and New York. But when a “parent trigger” bill was introduced in Connecticut this February, the AFT lobbied hard and succeeded in blocking its passage. The Powerpoint presentation outlines how the union achieved this legislative victory and how other AFT chapters could emulate Connecticut’s success.

The presentation was removed from AFT’s website last week after it was picked up by the blog DropoutNation, and later the Wall Street Journal, which called it an “illuminating look into union cynicism and power.” A note on AFT’s website says the materials were removed because they “do not represent AFT’s position.”

While the union may be embarrassed by the tone of the presentation, it is clearly on board with the content. The Powerpoint was first delivered at a national AFT political action meeting in a session titled “Damaging Legislative Proposals and How To Fight Them.”

