2 teachers transformed an old bus into a 1970s-inspired classroom-on-wheels for under $10,000

- In June 2020, Jerilee Melo started tutoring groups of preschool kids in an old bus.
- A few months later, Brittany Jeltema, a former high-school teacher, gave the classroom a makeover.
- Take a look inside the colorful mobile classroom.
As pandemic lockdowns started and she moved away from teaching in a brick-and-mortar classroom setting, some of the families of her former students reached out to her. They told her that their kids missed being in school and asked if she could tutor them.
“So, I was tutoring three families on separate days, but my car just eventually became a storage unit,” Melo said. “I was bringing all my materials with me.”
Her car was overflowing with “worksheets, crayons, markers, and puzzles” for her lessons to the point that, Melo said, it just made sense to buy a bus. It afforded her a bigger space that could comfortably hold all her teaching materials — and would eventually become her classroom.
She bought the bus for $US5,500 ($AU7,491) and paid a local carpenter another $US2,000 ($AU2,724) to install some wooden benches for her students to sit on during lessons.
But, aside from the benches, the bus was still pretty bare-bones.
“She’s done some amazing class flips and makeovers in the past,” Melo told Insider, referencing some of Jeltema’s past classroom projects.
Jeltema, in turn, told Insider that Melo’s unique setup convinced her to make the cross-country trip from Ohio to California with her crew to do the flip.
“She wanted to turn her preschool space into a mobile classroom and I was like, ‘this is an incredible opportunity to try something completely new and out of the typical classroom space,'” she said.
They worked long hours, usually starting at around 6 a.m, and stayed inside the bus working on renovations until it was dark outside. At night, they would usually put the furniture for the classroom together at their Airbnb or fine-tune the design and layout.
While she’s not comfortable with publicly sharing exactly how much the renovations for the bus cost, Jeltema says it was less than $US10,000 ($AU13,621) and all “volunteer work.”
To fit the theme, Jeltema hired Hanna Daly, a Los Angeles-based mural artist, to add bold, bright colors and floral patterns on the outside of the bus. The same aesthetic is replicated inside with colorful throw pillows, wallpaper, and seat cushions.
In addition to giving the bus the kind of decor Melo wanted, Jeltema also wanted to add elements that would make Melo’s job easier and the classroom safer, including childproof locks on the storage containers.
“We had to use a jigsaw to cut the top of the shelf into a curve,” Jeltema told Insider. “And then, of course, there’s not like any wood on the bus that you can drill into.”
“So then we had to use a whole bunch of different strips and that kind of thing to make sure that it’s secure and won’t fall,” she continued.
Jeltema added that this particular addition took “a lot of patience.”
After she’s done tutoring for the day, Melo parks the mobile classroom overnight in a storage unit.
“Mine just happens to be on a set of wheels,” she added.
You can follow along with Melo’s mobile-teaching adventures over at @theclassroomtogo on Instagram.